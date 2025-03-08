Manipur Police arrested an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Taibanganba) from Lamjao Makha Leikai, Kakching District. The accused, identified as Chongtham Sanatomba Meitei (46), was apprehended along with a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts to maintain law and order.

To ensure the smooth supply of essential commodities, authorities facilitated the movement of 212 vehicles along NH-37 and 194 vehicles along NH-2. Strict security measures have been implemented in all vulnerable locations, with security convoys escorting vehicles through sensitive stretches to ensure their safe and uninterrupted passage.

Additionally, a total of 109 Nakas (checkpoints) were set up across various districts in both the hills and the valley. However, no detentions were reported for any violations in different districts of the state.

The Manipur Police and security forces continue to remain on high alert, reinforcing safety measures to maintain stability and prevent any potential security threats in the region.