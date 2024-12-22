The Manipur police, on December 21 launched two separate operations which led to the seizure of a huge consignment of drugs. Three individuals were arrested in connection with the cases.

In the first operation, the police seized approximately 13.942 kg of suspected WY tablets at Kuroupokpi, Kakching district.

Acting on specific inputs, the police intercepted a four-wheeler vehicle coming from Moreh side at Kuroupokpi following which the consignment of drugs was detected.

The arrested individual was identified as Md Abdur Rehaman (40), a resident of Sora Awang Ching Wangma, Kakching.

In another incident on the same day, the police arrested two persons in a four-wheeler. From their possession, the personnel seized suspected 30 packets of SP tablets with each packet containing 90 strips (total of - 2700 strips) from NH-2 near Hengbung village, Senapati district.

The arrested persons were identified Md. Akber Khan (37) and Md. Abdul Rahman (36).

From their possession, the following items were recovered:

i) Suspected SP (Sampex +) capsule of 30 boxes containing 720 capsules in each box

(30x720=21,600 capsules).

ii) One four-wheeler.

iii) Four mobile phones.

iv) One Aadhaar card.

v) One PAN card.

vi) Cash Rs 7360.

An investigation into the matter has been launched and further details are awaited.