Manipur Police marked a major breakthrough in the ongoing insurgency in the state with the arrest of an active militant of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) and the discovery of what appears to have been a major hideout intermittently used by armed insurgents in separate operations.

The police arrested Waikhom Loveson Singh (31) from Nagamapal Kangjabi Leirak in Imphal West district for involvement in extortion-related activities.

In a parallel development, security forces carried out extensive search operations and area domination exercises across the fringe and vulnerable zones of both hill and valley districts. During these operations in the forest area of Heirok Part-III Uyok Ching under Heirok Police Station in Thoubal District, a major militant hideout was unearthed.

During the search, security forces came under fire from suspected KCP (PWG) militants. The attack was swiftly and effectively repelled, leading to the discovery of what appears to have been a major hideout used intermittently by armed insurgents.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, tactical gear, and essential supplies. Items seized included one SLR with magazine, a 12-bore single barrel gun, 7.62 mm ammunition, tear smoke shells, stun shells, camouflage uniforms, bulletproof jackets, medical supplies, and multiple vehicles including a Tata Safari and two Gypsies.