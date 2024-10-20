The Manipur Police celebrated its 133rd Raising Day with a grand parade at the 1st MR Ground. Shri Thongam Bishwajit Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Manipur, attended as the Chief Guest, overseeing the participation of 12 contingents from the Manipur Police. The event included a spectacular skills show by sports personnel, alongside the distribution of prestigious DGP trophies for the Best Battalion, Best Police Station, and Best Police Officers.

In a display of community service, a blood donation camp was organized at the 1st MR Banquet Hall, where 28 police personnel donated blood.

Simultaneously, districts across the state hosted various events, including a "Run for Peace" marathon in Bishnupur and Churachandpur, which saw over 350 participants, including police, CAPFs, and civil society members. Imphal East and Jiribam held sports tournaments, and "bada khanas" were arranged at all district and battalion headquarters.

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