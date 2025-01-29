Manipur authorities have destroyed nearly 5 hectares of illegal poppy fields in a significant anti-narcotics operation at Kangjang Hills, officials confirmed Wednesday. The joint operation, led by Senapati Police with support from the Forest Department and district administration, targeted illicit cultivation sites in the remote hillside area.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised the operation's success on social media, emphasising its importance in the state's ongoing campaign against drug trafficking. The raid, conducted Tuesday, marks another step in Manipur's intensified efforts to eliminate illegal drug production.

"The fight against drugs is not just a law enforcement effort but a collective responsibility," Singh said, calling for public support in the state's anti-drug initiatives. The operation aligns with Manipur's broader strategy to combat narcotics trade and cultivation, which has been a persistent challenge in the region.

This latest enforcement action follows several similar operations across the state, reflecting authorities' determination to disrupt drug production networks in Manipur's hill districts.