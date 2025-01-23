Intensifying operations against the menace of drug trafficking in Manipur, the state police personnel, on January 22, detained 15 suspected drug peddlers and users.

Acting on specific intelligence, the police forces launched an operation in the North AOC area, which led to the successful detention of 15 persons, including 8 females and 7 males.

While the individuals are suspected of being drug peddlers and users were detained, the police did not recover contraband items during the operation.

Following investigation and thorough verification, the detainees were sent to different rehabilitation centres for treatment.

Meanwhile, the security forces conducted their regular search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

During the operations, the troops ensured the movement of 304 nos. and 233 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH-37 respectively. Strict security measures have been taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 108 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained by police.