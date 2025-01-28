Manipur Police successfully arrested three individuals involved in the possession and trafficking of illegal narcotics across various districts of the state.

In the first incident, Meraimayum Ali Hassan (32), from Lilong Mairen Khun in Thoubal District, was apprehended by authorities.

Police seized 37 soap cases, each containing a plastic packet filled with suspected Brown Sugar.

The total weight of the confiscated drugs amounted to 859 grams.



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In a separate case, Anil Katwal (27), a resident of Kanglatongbi Mandir in Imphal West, was arrested after 13 packets containing suspected opium, weighing approximately 13.20 kg, were found hidden inside a four-wheeler vehicle. Both the drugs and the vehicle were seized by the police.

Additionally, Bashir Ahomod Laskar (36) from Nutan Ramnagar Part I, Cachar, Assam, was arrested in Imphal West after carrying 4.24 kg of suspected Brown Sugar concealed within a welding machine box. The contraband was seized from his possession.

The arrests and seizures highlight the ongoing efforts of Manipur Police in combatting the drug trade and safeguarding the community from the harmful effects of illegal substances.

Further investigation is ongoing.