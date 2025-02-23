The Manipur police recovered 11 stolen vehicles, including six four wheelers and five two wheelers, in Imphal East district on February 22. Two individuals were arrested in this connection.

The personnel launched a special drive against the stolen vehicles acting on specific intelligence.

In the first operation, the vehicles seized include three Toyota Fortuners, one Mahindra Thar, one Tata Safari.

Another operation conducted at Lilong and Yairipok Singda areas, led to the seizure of five two wheelers and one four wheeler suspected to be stolen vehicles.

Two drivers, identified as Pussam Azamaluddin (28) and Makakmayum Nawaz Khan (23) who were in possession of two of the above mentioned stolen vehicles were arrested.

As the drive against crime continues, the forces have reiterated their dedication and full vigor.

Moreover, the police have also requested the general public to share information about stolen vehicles, as these vehicles have been found to be used for extortion, crimes against women, and other criminal or illegal activities.