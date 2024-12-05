Security forces conducted search and area domination operations in the hill and valley districts of Manipur, leading to the recovery of several weapons. The operation was carried out in the Fungei Ching Ngamukhong area of Thoubal District.

The search yielded a significant arsenal, including multiple firearms such as an SLR, SMG Carbine, 12 Bore Double Barrel Gun, 9 mm and .32 mm pistols, six high-explosive grenades, two detonators, 39 live ammunition rounds, a Baofeng walkie-talkie, and five arming rings recovered from the fringe and vulnerable areas.

Earlier on December 2, Manipur Police had arrested four members of the KCP (PWG) militant group from Kakching Lamkhai, Kakching District. The arrested militants - Sandham Premkumar Singh (45), Saikhom Sidan Singh (33), Nongmaithem Haridash Singh (56), and Khundogbam Tomba Singh (40) - were involved in extortion and illegal arms possession.

During their arrest, authorities recovered additional evidence including a 7.26x25 mm M20 Pistol with magazine, three live rounds, five mobile phones, one four-wheeler vehicle, demand letters, and 80 blank tax receipts of the KCP(PWG) organisation.