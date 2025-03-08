Manipur police refuted claims made by Kuki Zo Council and Kuki Students’ Organization, that security forces were escorting local protestors in the State Transport buses today, March 8, following bus services were resumed on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive of free movement across the state.

As part of the Manipur Government’s initiative to restore normalcy, Manipur State Transport (MST) buses and other essential vehicles, including four LPG trucks and three oil tankers, operated under security escort along the Imphal-Bishnupur-Churachandpur and Churachandpur-Bishnupur-Imphal routes on March 8, 2025, without any public obstruction.

However, when an MST bus attempted to travel along the Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati route, a large mob gathered at Gamgiphai, Kangpokpi District, and began pelting stones at the vehicle. Security forces intervened using tear gas and minimal force to disperse the crowd. Protesters erected roadblocks at several points along the National Highway, using felled trees, boulders, burning tyres, and other obstacles to disrupt the movement of the bus and security personnel.

Tensions escalated as armed miscreants within the protest group opened fire on security forces, prompting retaliatory action. The clashes resulted in 27 security personnel sustaining injuries, including two critically wounded. Protesters used stones, catapults, and random gunfire, further intensifying the skirmish. In the confrontation, 16 protesters were injured, and one protester succumbed to injuries. Additionally, two security force vehicles were set ablaze by demonstrators.

Authorities have emphasized that security forces exercised maximum restraint while managing the situation, using minimal force to counter the violent mob and anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Government has denied allegations made in press releases by the Kuki Zo Council and Kuki Students’ Organization on March 8, 2025, which claimed that security forces were escorting local protestors. Officials have categorically stated that these claims are baseless and false.