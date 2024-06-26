Manipur Police on June 25, seized 20 soap cases containing a total of 230 gms of suspected heroin in Imphal West district.

Acting on variable inputs, Manipur police carried out a search operation and arrested one Md. Saruk Khan (31) in Imphal West district and seized the contraband items.

The arrest marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Further investigation underway to ascertain linkages to the seizure of the contraband.

In a move against drug trafficking and to commemorate the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Customs (Preventive) Division, Imphal, executed the destruction of a substantial quantity of illicit substances on June 24, 2024.

Under the directive of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Shillong, Meghalaya, and as part of India's commitment to achieving a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' (Drug-Free India), the operation saw the obliteration of 18.69 kilograms of Amphetamine/Methamphetamine, 3.19151 kilograms of Heroin Powder, and a staggering 3016.93 kilograms of Ganja (both compressed and uncompressed).

The event took place at a Brick Field located in Nachou Panthong, Bishnupur District, Manipur. It was conducted in the presence of a high-level committee formed by the Customs Commissionerate, which included the Chairman and other members.

Also read: Manipur: Customs destroy large drug haul in Imphal on International Anti-Drug Day