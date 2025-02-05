Seven BJP ministers and MLAs from Manipur flew to New Delhi on February 5 evening, following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's earlier departure, amid growing speculation of a leadership change in the state government.

Ministers Th Biswajit Singh, Konthoujam Govindas, L Susindro Meitei, along with MLAs Khongbantabam Ibomcha Singh, Sapam Kunjakeshwor Singh, Karam Shyam Singh and S Premchandra Singh made the sudden trip to the capital.

The Chief Minister is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This development follows recent separate meetings between Shah and two other key state figures - Minister Yumnam Khemchand and Speaker Th Satyabrata.