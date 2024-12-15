Continuing its decisive actions against illegal poppy cultivation along the Indo-Myanmar border, the Assam Rifles has identified and destroyed 354 acres of illegal poppy fields in 2024 so far.

These operations have been primarily undertaken in the districts of Ukhrul, Churachandpur, and Chandel, with collaborative support of the Manipur Police, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), district administration, and other personnel.

According to a release, in the year 2024, Assam Rifles, operating under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South), continued its determined fight against the menace of poppy cultivation along the Indo-Myanmar border.

By eliminating poppy fields and striking at the roots of narco-trade, Assam Rifles has reaffirmed its commitment towards ensuring stability and security in Manipur and beyond.

The battle against poppy cultivation has been a consistent priority for Assam Rifles, as reflected in its sustained efforts over the years. In 2020 the force identified a staggering 8057 acres of poppy fields, of which 1695 acres were destroyed.

This trend of rigorous action continued in subsequent years with 5610 acres identified and 1976 acres destroyed in 2021.

The force intensified its operations in 2022 identifying 494 acres and destroying 715 acres, including previously undiscovered patches.

In 2023, 1735 acres were identified and 1488 acres were eradicated. By 2024 the area of identified poppy fields had declined significantly, reflecting the success of the State and Central Government's and Security Forces' multi-pronged strategy, the press release noted.

Joint security operations have focused on curbing cultivation, disrupting supply chains and dismantling the networks sustaining the illicit drug trade, as per the press release.

Assam Rifles also incorporated advanced technology, such as drone surveillance in identifying poppy fields in inaccessible terrains, complemented by actionable intelligence from local communities and inputs from civil society organizations (CSOs). The Leveraging of Technology and Community Support has significantly enhanced the effectiveness of operations, ensuring a swift and targeted approach.

Beyond destruction campaigns, Assam Rifles has also prioritised addressing the socio-economic factors driving poppy cultivation. Under its "Drug-Free Manipur" initiative, the Force has conducted extensive awareness drives to educate communities about the perils of drug addiction and the risks associated with illegal farming.