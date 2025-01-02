A rifleman from the 1st Manipur Rifles, currently attached to the CID and deputed at the Khongjom Post, was apprehended in Kakching district with a significant haul of drugs, Chief Minister N Biren Singh confirmed on January 2.



The operation, conducted by the CDO-Kakching team, led to the seizure of approximately 10.2 kg of suspected WY (World is Yours) tablets from the accused at Pallel Mamang Leikai. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth several lakhs of rupees in the illicit market.



Chief Minister Singh commended the swift and effective actions of the CDO-Kakching team, emphasizing the seriousness of the incident. "This arrest underscores the troubling influence of drug money on security personnel. It is a wake-up call for stricter vigilance and action against such activities," he stated.





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