Saikul MLA Kimneo Hangshing on February 10 visited the Hand of God School in Gwaltabi, offering essential supplies and moral support to the students.



Accompanied by representatives from KSO Saikul, KSO Bungpi, and KSO Ukhrul, her visit was a moment of encouragement for the children, reaffirming the importance of education and community care.



Carrying much-needed commodities, Hangshing personally handed over supplies to school authorities, ensuring that the students' basic needs are met amid challenging times. However, beyond material aid, her visit stood out for the time she spent interacting with the children—engaging in conversations, sharing laughter, and reinforcing the power of education. Her genuine involvement underscored that leadership goes beyond governance; it is about uplifting lives.



“The time spent with these students has left an unforgettable mark on my heart,” the MLA stated. “Their eagerness to learn and their bright smiles remind me of the transformative power of education. They are the future, and we must do everything in our power to support their aspirations.”



Hangshing also commended the efforts of Seikholen Touthang, the founder of the school, acknowledging his dedication to providing education to underprivileged children despite numerous challenges.



“His commitment and perseverance, even in the face of adversity, are truly inspiring,” she remarked. “The work being done here is changing lives, and witnessing it firsthand has been an honor.”