The Anal Lenruwl Tangpi (Anal Naga Students' Union) has raised concerns over the shortage of teaching staff at Chakpikarong Higher Secondary School in Manipur's Chandel district, alleging that repeated appeals to the authorities have failed to yield any concrete action.

The union said the government-run institution currently caters to 63 students with only five teachers, raising concerns over the availability of adequate academic support at a school that serves students from the Anal Naga community as well as neighbouring Meitei and Kuki communities.

Highlighting the school's role in providing education to students from different communities, the union said the enrolment reflected public confidence in the institution despite the growing preference among parents for private schools. It warned that the continued shortage of teachers could adversely affect students' academic progress and future prospects.

The union also questioned the delay in administrative action, stating that the matter had been taken up with the district administration on August 27, 2026, to seek a resolution.

According to the union, the Chandel Deputy Commissioner subsequently directed the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) to write to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Chakpikarong, who is holding additional charge, asking for a field inspection of the school and submission of a detailed report.

However, the union alleged that the inspection had not been carried out and that it had not received a copy of the report. It said the absence of a report had delayed further intervention to address the shortage of teachers.

Seeking clarification on the status of the Deputy Commissioner's directive, the union questioned whether the ADM had failed to formally communicate the instruction to the SDO or whether the SDO had ignored the communication, if it had been issued.

The union criticised the handling of the matter and said the alleged administrative delays had affected efforts to resolve an issue directly linked to students' education.

It urged the concerned authorities to take immediate steps to address the staffing shortage and ensure that Chakpikarong Higher Secondary School has adequate teaching personnel.

The union said timely intervention was necessary to safeguard the academic interests of the students and ensure that the institution could continue serving communities in Chandel district.

There was no response from the concerned district officials included in the union's statement to the allegations.