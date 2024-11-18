In the wake of escalating violence and a curfew imposed in Imphal West and Imphal East districts, the Manipur Government has ordered the closure of all government schools, colleges, and state universities until November 19, 2024.

The decision, taken in consultation with the Home Department, was announced by the Secretariat Higher and Technical Education Department, citing the safety of students and teachers. The order emphasized the need to prioritize security amid ongoing tensions in the state.

The curfew declared over the weekend, followed the discovery of six dead bodies in the conflict-ridden areas, leading to heightened tensions and widespread concern. Internet services have also been suspended across seven districts to prevent the spread of misinformation and further unrest.

Security has been significantly bolstered in the state capital, particularly around Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's residence and the Raj Bhavan, with vehicle movement heavily restricted in the affected areas.



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Amid the deteriorating law-and-order situation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has assumed control of three high-profile cases linked to the recent violence:

November 8, 2024 (Jiribam): The murder of a woman by armed militants in Jiribam.

November 11, 2024 (Borobekra): An armed attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in Jakuradhor Karong.

November 11, 2024 (Borobekra): The burning of houses and killing of civilians in Borobekra.



These cases, initially handled by Manipur Police, were transferred to the NIA following a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The escalation of violence linked to these incidents has resulted in multiple fatalities and extensive social unrest, prompting federal intervention.

The closure of educational institutions has disrupted academic activities, affecting students and teachers across curfew-imposed districts. Meanwhile, the suspension of internet services has created communication challenges for residents, compounding their hardships during this period of uncertainty.

Manipur remains on edge, with its people hoping for swift and decisive action to bring an end to the ongoing turmoil.