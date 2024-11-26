The Department of Education (Schools), Manipur, has announced the continuation of school closures across all valley districts effective from November 27, 2024 (Wednesday), until further notice.

The order applies to all educational institutions, including Government, Government-aided, Private, and Central schools.

The directive follows an earlier notification issued on November 24, 2024.

Zonal Education Officers have been instructed to communicate this decision to all relevant stakeholders within their jurisdictions and to implement necessary measures accordingly.



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The closure has been enacted with the approval of the state government, based on advice from the Home Department.

The decision reflects ongoing considerations regarding the safety and well-being of students and staff amid prevailing circumstances.

Parents and school authorities are advised to await further updates from the Department of Education for the reopening schedule.