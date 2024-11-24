Manipur government has announced that normal classes will resume for all schools across the state, including government, government-aided, private, and central institutions, starting Monday, November 25, 2024.

The Department of Education (Schools) has directed all Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) to disseminate this information within their jurisdictions and ensure necessary arrangements are made for a smooth reopening of schools.

This directive follows official approval from the government, as outlined in letter no. AS/10/2024-EDN(S)-EDN(S) dated November 24, 2024.

The Education Department has urged stakeholders to coordinate effectively to facilitate the transition back to regular academic activities.

The Directorate of Education-Schools, Manipur had ordered the closure of all private unaided and central schools in the valley districts from November 21 to 23, citing student safety concerns.

The order stated that "all schools of the state, Government, Government Aided, Private Unaided and Central Schools situated at the valley districts will stay closed on the 21st, 22nd and 23rd of November, 2024 keeping in mind the safety of the students."

This decision was approved by the state government after consultation with the Home Department, according to the order signed by L. Nandakumar Singh, the Director of Education for Manipur.

Schools were instructed to upload the order on their official websites, and Zonal Education Officers along with school heads must take necessary actions.