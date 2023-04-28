The district magistrate (DM) of Churachandpur has clamped indefinite prohibitory orders under 144 CrPC in Churachandpur district ahead of CM Biren Singh's visit.

A report has been received from the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur that there is the likelihood of a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to humans Into and properties within the revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur District.



Whereas, It is desirable that any breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human lives and properties should be immediately prevented.

Also Read: Manipur: Unknown miscreants burn down proposed open gym in Churachandpur ahead of CM's visit

Whereas, it is considered that assembly of five or more persons which is likely to tun unlawfuNolent, or the carrying of sticks, stones, firearms and/or weapons o1 any description or °Wetts which can be used as offensive weapons should be prohibited as an Immediate measure that is likely to prevent a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and properties.

Further, the Addl. District Magistrate, Churachandpur, Manipur in the exercise of the powers conferred under Sub-section 2 of Section 144 of Cr. PC. 1973, do hereby prohibit, with immediate effect and until further orders, the following activities In the area described in the schedule given below: -

1. The assembly of 5(five) or more persons which is likely to tun unlawful

2. Carrying sticks, stones, firearms, weapons or objects of any description, which can be used as offensive weapons SCREDULL Whole areas under the revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district more particularly within New Lanka, Churachandpur areas-

This order is directed to the public in general and as the circumstances do not permit the serving in due time of a notice upon the person against whom the order is directed, this order is passed ex-parte.

Meanwhile, some unruly mobs and anti-social elements have damaged the newly constructed Open Gym at PT Sports Complex, New Lamka which is scheduled for inauguration by Chief Minister, Manipur on 28/04/2023 and also vandalized the venue for the public meeting at Sadhbhav Mandap.

This order however does not apply to the agencies of the government involved in the enforcement of law and order and maintenance of essential services and to the public attending the inauguration of the Open Gym at PT Sports Complex and public meeting at Sadbhavna Mandap, New Lamka, Churachandpur

In addition, it is also learnt that a total shutdown in Churachandpur district has been called by Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Form (ITLF) from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm of 28/04/2023 and that there is the likelihood of mobilization of the public for protest through social media and networking sites which could lead to escalation of public unrest and unlawful activities in Churachandpur district.

The administration, therefore, asks internet providers to curb/suspend internet/mobile data in the Churachandpur district with immediate effect and until the situation improves.

The proposed Open Gym at PT Sports Complex in Churachandpur, which was scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on April 28, was partially burned by some unknown miscreant. However, the district police intervened quickly and controlled people in the area.

The incident occurred while the chief minister's visit to Churachandpur district for the inauguration of the Open Gym at PT Sports Complex New Lamka was already confirmed. The inauguration program is expected to be held at the Sadbhavna Mandap in New Lamka.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) had called for a total shutdown in the Churachandpur district on April 28, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, in protest against the government's land survey and demolition of churches.