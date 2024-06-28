The Serou and Sugnu areas of Waikhong Sub-Division within Kakching District, Manipur, have been placed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) following concerns over potential disturbances to peace and public tranquility.

District Magistrate Rohit Anand, IAS, issued the order on June 28, citing information received from the Superintendent of Police, Kakching, regarding possible unlawful activities by anti-social elements.

The order, effective for three weeks starting from 12:00 pm on June 28, prohibits: Assembly of five or more persons likely to turn unlawful, carrying of firearms, swords, sticks, stones, or other lethal weapons, unauthorised construction activities in the specified region and flying drones without written permission from authorities, government agencies, functionaries, and security forces involved in law enforcement and essential services are exempt from these restrictions.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Waikhong Sub-Division has been appointed as the Executive Magistrate on duty. They are authorised to take necessary actions to disperse unlawful assemblies, halt unauthorised construction, and maintain public peace.

If needed, the Executive Magistrate can request assistance from the District Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and Assam Rifles to disperse gatherings that threaten public security.

This ex-parte order has been issued due to the urgent nature of the situation and will remain in force until further notice. The move aims to prevent potential unrest and ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas of Kakching District.