Manipur's Security Advisor, Kuldiep Singh, and Director General of Police, Rajiv Singh met the outgoing Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan today July 29 and expressed their appreciation to the outgoing Governor for her commendable efforts in serving the people of Manipur and her initiatives to restore peace and normalcy in the state.



The senior officials acknowledged Governor Uikey's leadership and her significant role in stabilizing the region during turbulent times.

Governor Uikey, in turn, lauded the dedication and hard work of the officers in their mission to maintain peace and order. She encouraged them to continue their efforts with the best interests of the people of Manipur at heart.

MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh, also visited the Governor at Raj Bhavan to express his gratitude for her unwavering service to the state. Singh highlighted the Governor's crucial role as the Constitutional Head of Manipur, noting her pivotal efforts in restoring peace. He praised her visits to various relief camps and her support for displaced residents, showcasing her deep concern for the community's challenges.

In his remarks, Singh wished Governor Uikey a healthy and prosperous future, emphasizing the lasting impact of her tenure on Manipur's path to recovery and peace.

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