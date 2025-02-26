In a joint operation, security forces and the Forest Division of Kangpokpi, under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), dismantled extensive illegal poppy plantations in the hill ranges of Naphai, Manipur.



Approximately 35 acres of illicit poppy cultivation, with an estimated market value of Rs 3.90 crore, were eradicated.



The operation was conducted under the jurisdiction of Saikul Police Station in Kangpokpi district as part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal narcotics production.



Authorities have reiterated their commitment to taking stringent action against such unlawful activities, ensuring a crackdown on the illegal drug trade in the region.





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