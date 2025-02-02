Manipur security forces arrest active KCP cadre for extortion-kidnapping activites
Manipur security forces arrest Kangleipak Communist Party member in extortion case. Separate operation nets National Revolutionary Front member with firearm.
Manipur security forces, on February 1, arrested one active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP - Taibanganba) for activities including extortion, recruitment of cadres and kidnapping in Kakching, Thoubal and Imphal West districts.
The individual, identified as Leisangthem Rajesh Singh (30), was arrested from Langmeidong Mamang Awang Leikai area under Waikhong-PS, Kakching district.
From his possession, the following items were recovered:
i. Three mobile phones
ii. One PAN Card
iii. One Aadhaar card
iv. One voter card
v. Wallet containing a sum of Rs 2240
In another operation, the security personnel arrested one active member of National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM).
He was identified as Meitram Somorjit Singh (50) from Khumbong Bazar under Patsoi-PS, Imphal West district on February 1.
From his possession, the following items were recovered:
i. One .32 Pistol along with one magazine loaded with 02(two) 7.65 mm rounds
ii. Five mobile handsets
iii. One PAN card
iv. One voter card
v. One driving license
vi. Wallet containing a sum of Rs 8,000
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today