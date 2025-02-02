Manipur security forces, on February 1, arrested one active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP - Taibanganba) for activities including extortion, recruitment of cadres and kidnapping in Kakching, Thoubal and Imphal West districts.

The individual, identified as Leisangthem Rajesh Singh (30), was arrested from Langmeidong Mamang Awang Leikai area under Waikhong-PS, Kakching district.

From his possession, the following items were recovered:

i. Three mobile phones

ii. One PAN Card

iii. One Aadhaar card

iv. One voter card

v. Wallet containing a sum of Rs 2240

In another operation, the security personnel arrested one active member of National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM).

He was identified as Meitram Somorjit Singh (50) from Khumbong Bazar under Patsoi-PS, Imphal West district on February 1.

From his possession, the following items were recovered:

i. One .32 Pistol along with one magazine loaded with 02(two) 7.65 mm rounds

ii. Five mobile handsets

iii. One PAN card

iv. One voter card

v. One driving license

vi. Wallet containing a sum of Rs 8,000