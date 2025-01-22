Security forces arrested an active member of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from Top Khongnangkhong near Mayanglambam Lampak under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East District, Manipur.



The individual, identified as Yengkhom Bhogen Singh (50) of Lillong Chajing Awang Leikai, Imphal West, was taken into custody during a meticulously planned operation.

Items recovered from Singh included a mobile handset and a wallet containing Rs 1,500.

To maintain security and deter unlawful activities, extensive search operations and area domination exercises were carried out across the vulnerable hill and valley districts.

Meanwhile, essential supplies continued to move smoothly along National Highways 2 and 37, with 308 and 212 vehicles, respectively, being escorted by security personnel.



Stringent security measures, including deployment at sensitive stretches and providing security convoys, ensured the uninterrupted and safe movement of these vehicles.

Additionally, a total of 106 Nakas (checkpoints) were established across the state, encompassing both hill and valley regions. No detentions were reported for violations during these operations, reflecting a disciplined approach by law enforcement to maintain peace and order.