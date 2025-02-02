Security forces in Manipur, on February 1, arrested three members of radical outfit Arambai Tenggol for allegedly being involved in extortion in Imphal West district.

They were apprehended from Keithelmanbi in the district on Saturday as they were accused of "issuing challan for collection of money to drivers of commercial vehicles plying on Imphal-Jiribam National Highway".

The arrested persons have been identified as Thangjam George Singh (28), Abujam Narendra Singh (21) and Wahengbam Amarjit Singh (35).

From their possession, the personnel recovered the following items:

- One Thermal Printer along with 09(nine) nos. of Paper Roll

- Two handheld Wireless Sets along with one extra Antenna

- Two Aadhaar Card

- Two notebooks

- Two wallets

- A sum of Rs 1,600

- One four-wheeler

Meanwhile, the security personnel continued their search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

Movement of 322 nos. and 160 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH-37 respectively was ensured. Movement of 278 nos. and 207 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH-37 respectively was also ensured.

Strict security measures were taken up in all vulnerable locations. A security convoy has also been provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 111Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of the state, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained.