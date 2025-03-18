Security forces in Manipur arrested five active cadres belonging to various insurgent groups and a suspected drug trafficker between March 16 and 17, 2025 during separate operations. Several incriminating items, including weapons, mobile phones, and illegal substances, were seized.

On March 17, security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed group Revolutionary People's Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), identified as Lourembam Brojen Singh alias Dyson (50), from Langol Game Village Zone III near Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation under Lamphel Police Station, Imphal West District. Seized items included:

Two mobile handsets

One two-wheeler

One Aadhaar card

PREPAK/UPPK Cadre Arrested in Wangoi

On the same day, Manipur Police arrested Athokpam Romiyo Singh alias Ngamba (44), a former RPF/PLA member who had joined the PREPAK/UPPK faction. He was involved in extortion activities targeting the general public, government employees, and local shopkeepers. Seized items:

Two mobile phones with Airtel SIM cards

One Aadhaar card

KCP(PWG) Cadres Apprehended

Laishram Tomba Singh (33) was arrested from his residence in Haoreibi Mayai Leikai, Imphal West District. He was also involved in extortion activities. A mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

Khundrakpam Michael Singh (33) was arrested from Ningthoukhong Kha Keirungbam Leikai, Bishnupur District. During interrogation, he disclosed the location of a hidden firearm. Security forces recovered:

One 9 mm pistol with an empty magazine

Four 9 mm bullets

One 9 mm empty shell

One AK live round

One 7.62 mm live round

Two .303 live rounds

One mobile phone with two SIM cards

One Aadhaar card

Drug Trafficker Arrested in Chandel

On March 16, security forces arrested Martin Pratinlen Kilong (23) from Kuljang Village under Molcham Police Station, Chandel District, for possession of suspected contraband drugs. Authorities recovered:

137 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar, weighing approximately 5.48 kg (including packaging)

One four-wheeler

Two mobile phones

One Aadhaar card

The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to curb insurgency and drug trafficking in the region. Authorities have intensified their vigilance to ensure law and order in Manipur.