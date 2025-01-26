Security forces in Manipur arrested four militants in separate operations in Imphal West and Churachandpur districts.

Two active members of the proscribed People's Re PREPAK (Progressive) were arrested from Langol Type II in Imphal West district on January 25.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sairem Rishikumar Singh (24) and Longjam Nganthoiba Meitei alias Lamngakpa (22).

They were allegedly involved in extortions in Imphal and Thoubal, police said.

Six mobile phones, two .32 pistols along with magazines, five .32 live rounds, five extortion letters, and a four-wheeler were seized from their possession.

Two cadres of the proscribed UKRA (SoO group) were also arrested from Maunjang village in New Dampi of Churchandpur district, police said.

They were identified as Thangrengsong Kom (45) and L Washington Kom (42). They were allegedly involved in extortion activities from ex-servicemen.

From their possession, two mobiles phones, one wallet and one catapult were recovered.