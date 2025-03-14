Security forces in Manipur arrested four militants belonging to different Imphal Valley-based proscribed outfits in separate operations.

The police arrested one active cadre of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from her residence at Sagolband Sayang Kurao Makhong, in Imphal West district, on March 13.

The arrested individual was identified as Thokchom Ongbi Anita Devi (46). From her possession, the police recovered a pistol with a magazine, 33 live rounds, cash worth Rs 5000, SIM cards and six mobile phones.

In another operation on the same day, security personnel apprehended one suspected cadre of United National Liberation Front (UNLF K) from general area between BP 85 and BP 86, in Tengnoupal. The individual, identified as Moirangtham Ricky Singh (22), is a resident of Khurai Chairenthong, Imphal East.

On March 12, the Manipur police arrested one person, identified as Yumnam Premjit Meitei (54), a resident of Kakwa Laiphrakpam Leikai, Imphal West from a furniture shop located at Kakwa Asem Leikai who was involved in collection of money for KCP(Apunba) from the vehicles carrying timbers.

The following articles were recovered from his possession: mobile handset, side bag, Aadhaar card and seal.

On the same day, the personnel arrested an active cadre of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), identified as Laishram Bishorjit Meitei (33) of Sekmaijin Mayai Leikai in Kakching district. He was involved in extortion from general public of the district.