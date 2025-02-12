Security forces in Manipur, on February 11, arrested an individual who was found in possession of a significant amount of contraband items.

Launching an operation based on specific intelligence, the security personnel arrested Hafijuddin (39) of Lilong Turel Ahanbi under Lilong-PS, Thoubal district.

From his possession, the personnel seized 27 cough syrups labelled as “Codeine Phosphate & Triprolidine HCl, Syrup 100 ml, three strips containing 24 capsules each in 02 strips, 16 capsules in one strip and 150 nos. of loose capsules in one black plastic polythene.

Meanwhile, the security personnel continued their search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.



Movement of 218 nos. and 213 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH-37 respectively was ensured and strict security measures were taken up in all vulnerable locations.

Security convoy has been provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 112 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained by the police.