Manipur: Security forces arrest PREPAK (PRO) cadre in Thoubal, state intensifies anti-extortion operations

Security forces on November 27 apprehended an active member of the proscribed PREPAK (PRO) outfit from Khangabok Part-II under Thoubal Police Station in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

The arrested cadre has been identified as Khangebam Nelson Singh, also known as Khangamba (24), a resident of Athokpam Awang Leikai in Thoubal district. During the operation, a mobile phone along with a SIM card was recovered from his possession. Authorities believe the device may provide crucial leads regarding ongoing extortion networks and insurgent activities in the region.

Security agencies have stepped up intelligence-based combing, cordon, and search operations across the state to curb incidents of intimidation and criminal activities by insurgent groups.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that movement of 184 vehicles transporting essential commodities along National Highway-37 was successfully facilitated under strict security surveillance. Convoy protection measures have been intensified across vulnerable and sensitive stretches to ensure uninterrupted supply of goods to various parts of Manipur.

Additionally, a total of 114 Nakas and checkpoints were set up across multiple districts in both hill and valley regions as part of heightened security vigilance. However, no detentions were reported during the operations.

Security forces continue to maintain an alert posture to prevent any further attempts by insurgent groups to destabilize the region.