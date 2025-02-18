Security personnel apprehended a suspect, identified as Lamkhogin Dimngel from Kangchup Patjang, Kangpokpi district, during a routine check near Sangai University, located close to Kaparang village, Churachandpur district. The operation led to the seizure of significant incriminating items.



Authorities recovered Rs 34.2 lakh in unaccounted cash, 24 grams of suspected brown sugar concealed in two soap cases, three mobile phones, and a wallet containing an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and voter ID.



Additionally, a four-wheeler vehicle and one live round of an unidentified caliber were confiscated from the suspect’s possession.



Law enforcement agencies have launched a thorough investigation to ascertain the source and intent behind the seized items.





Earlier, during an operation, approximately 10 acres of illegally cultivated poppy plants were eradicated. Authorities have registered a case at Tengnoupal Police Station, and further investigations are underway to identify those responsible for the illicit cultivation.



Earlier, Manipur Police apprehended an active member of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday, February 17.

The arrested individual, identified as Shamurailatpam Bipin Sharma alias Nanda (56), was taken into custody from Khongman Mangjil, Zone-I, in Imphal East.



Authorities revealed that Sharma had been engaged in extorting money from the general public, government officials, and educational institutions, including schools and colleges.





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