Manipur security personnel arrested two active cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) in two separate operations on January 27.

The security forces also recovered a consignment of items.

In one of the operations, the personnel arrested Sapam Paikhomba Meitei (26), an active cadre of KCP (Taibangnganba). He was arrested from Waithou-Thiyam IVR under Lilong-PS, Thoubal district.

From his possession, the troops seized one wireless handset TYT and six nos. of 9 mm live rounds.

Another operation resulted in the arrest of Samom Davidson Meitei (32), an active member of KCP (MFL). He was arrested in connection with involvement in extortion of money from shops located in and around Singjamei/Thongju area from Thongju Pechulampak Pukhri under Singjamei-PS, Imphal West district.

From his possession, the security personnel recovered one mobile handset, a wallet containing Rs 1990, a driving licence and a two-wheeler.

The operations come amidst the Manipur forces' continuous bid to ensure safety across the strife-hit state. Meanwhile, the security troops have continued their frequent search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.