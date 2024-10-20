To enhance security and area domination, security forces conducted extensive search operations across fringe and vulnerable areas in the hill and valley districts of Manipur. During these operations, a significant cache of arms and ammunition was seized, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

The recovery included one 9 mm pistol, two No. 36 HE grenades, two Chinese grenades, twelve live rounds of ammunition, one detonator, four empty magazines, one smoke grenade, one 38 mm anti-riot cartridge with rubber bullet, one stinger cartridge, and six fired cases found near Irong Hill close to the STNBA Gate in Thoubal District.

In addition to the search operations, security forces ensured the safe movement of essential items. A total of 204 and 280 vehicles transporting supplies were facilitated along NH-37 and NH-2, respectively. Security measures were tightened across vulnerable locations, with security convoys provided in sensitive areas to guarantee the uninterrupted transit of these vehicles.

Moreover, a total of 110 Nakas (checkpoints) were established across various districts of Manipur, both in the hill and valley regions. Authorities reported no detentions related to violations at these checkpoints, reflecting a focused approach to maintaining order and safety within the state.

Manipur Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and development in the state during these challenging times, working closely with stakeholders.

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