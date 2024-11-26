Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has praised the efforts of the Kangpokpi Police, CRPF, and district administration for successfully carrying out a poppy destruction drive near Makhan village in Saitu Sub-division, Kangpokpi district.

The operation, which took place today, led to the destruction of 12 acres of illegal poppy cultivation.

"Despite recent resistance by Kuki militants, the team successfully destroyed 12 acres of illegal poppy cultivation today. Let it be clear to those attempting to exploit the situation to expand poppy cultivation: the state and central governments are closely monitoring their activities, and we remain unwavering in our commitment to eradicate every last poppy plant," wrote Manipur CM N Biren Singh.



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In his statement, CM Biren Singh made it clear that the authorities are committed to eradicating every last poppy plant from the state.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sapermeina Police Station to identify the cultivators involved and to ensure strict legal action against them.

The successful operation is part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug production and trafficking in Manipur.