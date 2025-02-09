Manipur security forces, in collaboration with the forest department, on February 8, destroyed approximately 5 acres of illicit poppy plants at G. Monglian village hill range under Sangaikot-PS, Churachandpur district.

The officials also seized 10 poppy pods as evidence.

Acting on specific intelligence, the security personnel launched an operation in the presence of District Magistrate, Churachandpur district.

During the destruction of poppy cultivation, the troops destroyed approx 5 acres of illicit poppy plants which could yield about 25 kg of illicit opium.

Continuing frequent search operations to maintain vigil across Manipur, the state police arrested three active militants belonging to different banned outfits from areas in Imphal-West districts, on February 8.

Two active members of the proscribed outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF - Pambei) were arrested from Narankonjil near Chandranadi Village, Imphal-West district.

In another operation, the police arrested one active member of RPF/PLA for involvement in extortion activities from rented houses and shops in Nagamapal and Uripok area.