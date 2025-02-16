Joint security forces in Manipur dismantled volunteer check posts at Kaprang and S. Kwatlian, in Churachandpur District along National Highway-2, on February 15.

Taking to its official X handle, the Manipur Police stated that the check posts, which had been established at the onset of the conflict, were no longer necessary due to the considerable improvement in the security situation in the area.

Following the dismantling, security forces have taken control of these locations, ensuring the free movement of civilian vehicles.

Authorities emphasised their ongoing commitment to maintaining order and safety along the highways.

Law enforcement agencies are dedicated to ensuring a secure environment for the public and are closely monitoring the situation.

In another operation, the police conducted a surprise checking of tinted/black films being sold at car accessory shops located at MG Avenue, Thangal Bazar under City-PS, Imphal West district.

During the checking, ten black film rolls were detected from three shops and brought to the police station in the city.

Further, the shops' owners were directed not to sell black film rolls in future.