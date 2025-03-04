Security forces in Manipur, in collaboration with the forest division, dismantled 20 acres of illegal poppy cultivation at the hill ranges of Loikong, in Tengnoupal district.

Acting on specific intel, the security personnel launched the illegal poppy destruction drive.

Following the destuction of the cultivation, a regular case was registered and further investigation launched.

Earlier on March 1, 15 acres of illegal poppy cultivation was destroyed in Manipur's Tengnoupal following an operation carried out by security forces and the forest division.

The poppy destruction drive is part of ongoing efforts to curb the illegal cultivation of poppy and to disrupt drug production in the region.