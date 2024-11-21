Security forces conducted extensive search and area domination operations across vulnerable regions of Manipur's hill and valley districts to maintain law and order amid ongoing tensions. The operations aimed to bolster safety and ensure uninterrupted movement of essential supplies.

As part of the efforts, 51 and 355 vehicles carrying essential items were escorted along National Highways 37 and 2, respectively. Strict security measures were implemented, including convoys in sensitive stretches, to guarantee safe passage.

Authorities established 104 Nakas and checkpoints across various districts, monitoring movement and reinforcing vigilance. Despite the heightened security, no detentions were reported for violations during the operations.

Officials stated that these measures are critical to ensuring public safety and maintaining the flow of essential commodities. The situation remains under close surveillance to address any emerging challenges effectively.

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