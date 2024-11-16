In a series of coordinated search operations across the hill and valley districts of Manipur, security forces have successfully recovered a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives. These operations, aimed at bolstering area domination in vulnerable locations, took place in the fringe areas of the Dampi Reserve Forest, located in the Churachandpur district.

Among the items seized were one .303 rifle, one .22 rifle, two country-made pistols, two Pumpis, ten live rounds of .303, two live rounds of 9 mm, five live rounds of 7.62 mm, five bore cart cases, five Pumpi rounds, two tear gas grenades, one smoke grenade, one 2-inch mortar bomb, ten Grade 2 explosives, and twenty detonators. The security forces have heightened their presence in these critical regions to prevent the misuse of such dangerous materials.

The ongoing security operations are also ensuring the safe and unhindered movement of essential goods across the state. Security forces have facilitated the smooth passage of 16 vehicles carrying essential supplies along National Highway 2 (NH-2), which remains one of the key routes in the state. To safeguard these vital convoys, strict security measures are in place, with security personnel stationed at vulnerable locations, especially along sensitive stretches of the highway.

In addition to the security checkpoints along major routes, a total of 106 Nakas (checkpoints) have been set up across different districts, both in the hills and the valley.

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