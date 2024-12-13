Four armed individuals, including a cadre of the Kuki National Front (KNF), were arrested by police and Assam Rifles for terrorizing the villagers of Laijang by brandishing weapons in Manipur's Churachandpur district on December 12.

The arrested individuals were identified as:

Thangsiam Haokip (27), a KNF cadre

Kamlian (34)

Malsom (20)

Jaipu Doujaithang (42)

The group had been terrorizing villagers in Laijang by brandishing weapons. Authorities recovered several weapons and ammunition from their possession, including:



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1 MA-1 Mk I (Myanmar) assault rifle

1 air gun

40 live rounds of ammunition

22 fired cartridges

1 unregistered SUV

A case has been filed at the Churachandpur police station under various sections of the BNS and the Arms Act.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.



During the search operations, the following items were recovered: i. 01 (one) no. of MA4 Assault Rifle, 01 (one) no. of 12 Bore Single Barrel Gun, 01 (one) no. of 9 mm Pistol, 01 (one) no. of .32 Pistol, 05 (five) nos. of hand grenades, 05 (five) nos. of arming rings, 02 (two) nos. of detonators, 30 (thirty) nos. of 5.56 mm ammunitions, 02 (two) nos. of 12 bore ammunitions, 03 (three) nos. of 9 mm ammunitions, 02 (two) nos. of .32 mm ammunitions, 01 (one) no. of internet Satellite Antenna, 01 (one) no. of internet Satellite Router and 20 meters (approx.) of FTP cables from Keirao Khunou, Imphal East District.

The operation reflects ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities and maintain peace in the region.