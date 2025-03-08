In a coordinated search operation and area domination exercise, security forces conducted extensive combing operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts. The operation led to a significant recovery of arms, ammunition, and explosives from Sekmaijin Hangul under Hiyanglam Police Station, Kakching District.

During the search, security personnel seized:

Weapons: 1 SMG Carbine with an empty magazine, 1 Single Bolt Action Rifle, 1 Modified .303 Rifle, 1 Locally Made Single Barrel Gun, and 1 .22 Rifle.

Ammunition and Explosives: 2 Revolver Cartridge Boxes (each containing 12 live rounds), 5 Indian-made .36 HE Grenades, 1 Chinese Grenade, 1 MK 2 Grenade, and 1 Tube Launching IA.

Non-lethal equipment: 14 Tear Smoke Shells, 1 38mm Anti-Riot Cartridge with Rubber Bullet, 1 Smoke Shell (Chilli), 1 Stun Shell (Normal), and 1 Bulletproof Helmet.

Other Items: 1 Walkie-Talkie Wireless Set, two bags of rice, a red and white cotton cloth, and four black polythene sheets.