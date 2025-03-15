Manipur: Security forces recover arms, ammunition in Imphal East, dismantle bunkers in Bishnupur
Search operations and area domination exercises were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. The operation led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition from various locations in Imphal East District.
Search operations and area domination exercises were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. The operation led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition from various locations in Imphal East District.
The search teams discovered the following from Heikrumakhong Village, Khabeisoi Village, and Heingang Khong, under Heingang Police Station:
One 9mm Pistol with magazine
One .32 Pistol with magazine
Two 36 Hand Grenades (without detonators)
One Smoke Grenade
One Stun Grenade
Three Tear Smoke Shells
Nine 7.62 mm AK rounds
Ten 5.56 mm INSAS rounds
Fifteen 5.56 mm Amogh Carbine rounds
Three .32 caliber rounds
Several empty cases of AK-47, INSAS, and SLR ammunition
Other Equipment:
Two Radio Sets
Two Bulletproof Helmets
One INSAS Magazine
One SLR Magazine
In a separate operation on March 10, 2025, security forces dismantled five illegal bunkers in the general area of Kukimun Village and Lamdan Kuki Village, under Loktak Police Station in Bishnupur District.
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