Search operations and area domination exercises were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. The operation led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition from various locations in Imphal East District.

The search teams discovered the following from Heikrumakhong Village, Khabeisoi Village, and Heingang Khong, under Heingang Police Station:

One 9mm Pistol with magazine

One .32 Pistol with magazine

Two 36 Hand Grenades (without detonators)

One Smoke Grenade

One Stun Grenade

Three Tear Smoke Shells

Nine 7.62 mm AK rounds

Ten 5.56 mm INSAS rounds

Fifteen 5.56 mm Amogh Carbine rounds

Three .32 caliber rounds

Several empty cases of AK-47, INSAS, and SLR ammunition

Other Equipment:

Two Radio Sets

Two Bulletproof Helmets

One INSAS Magazine

One SLR Magazine

In a separate operation on March 10, 2025, security forces dismantled five illegal bunkers in the general area of Kukimun Village and Lamdan Kuki Village, under Loktak Police Station in Bishnupur District.