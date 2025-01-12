Security forces in Manipur recovered seven firearms and explosive materials during search operations in Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts.

During a search operation in Old Gelmol village under the Churachandpur Police Station limits, seven firearms, including one AK-56 Rifle, and one Chinese-origin hand grenade were recovered, a senior officer said.

Security forces also carried out a search operation in Govajang area under the Moreh Police Station limits in Tengnoupal, and recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 1 kg each and one IED with almost 5 kg of weight.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur since May last year.

In another operation, the forces, during search operations and area domination exercises, recovered two IEDs (approx.- 1 kg) and one IED (approx.- 5 kg) from Chavangphai and Govajang Village areas under Moreh-PS, Tengnoupal District.

Moreover, the personnel also ensured the movement of 199 and 383 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively. Strict security measures were taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy was provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 106 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained.