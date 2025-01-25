Manipur security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Manipur’s Imphal East district, police said on January 25.

Acting on specific intelligence, the personnel launched an operation in Awang Potshangbam hills in Heingang area on January 24, they said.

During their frequent search operation and area domination exercises, the following items were recovered: One SLR Rifle without magazine, one SMG Carbine without magazine, one .32 Pistol (marked as Made in USA) with magazine, two nos. of 51mm Mortar (country made), two nos. of .32 live ammunition, one 36 Hand Grenade without detonator, one of Grenade No. 80 Mark-1, one Smoke Shell 50 m and one wireless Radio Set (Baofeng) from Awang Potsangbam hills.

Continuing their intensified fight against smuggling activites and other illegal operations, the security personnel conducted searches in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

Movement of 342 nos. and 276 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH-37 respectively has been ensured.

Strict security measures were taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 109 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained by police.