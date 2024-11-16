Tensions escalated in Manipur on Saturday as security forces fired tear gas shells and blank shots to disperse a mob near the residence of BJP MLA Leishangthem Susindro Meitei in Imphal.

The unrest broke out when a group of angry protestors gathered in the vicinity of the MLA's residence, demanding action on recent violence in Jiribam.

As the crowd became increasingly unruly, security forces intervened, using tear gas to control the situation. Blank shots were also fired as a warning to disperse the mob, though no casualties were reported.

The situation at Keishampat junction, where the mob had gathered, was particularly tense, with the protestors reportedly throwing stones and raising slogans.



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Local authorities are closely monitoring the developments and have called for calm amidst the heightened security presence.

This incident comes as the state grapples with ongoing unrest, with protests continuing across various districts.

The government has urged all parties to maintain peace and refrain from acts of violence that could escalate the situation further.

Security forces are expected to remain in the area as a precaution, while officials continue efforts to defuse tensions in the region.