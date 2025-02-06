Manipur security forces, on February 5, seized 1560 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine phosphate 'WINCEREX' in Jiribam district. One individual was arrested in this connection.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the security personnel launched an operation and intercepted a truck at Leingangpokpi, under Jiribam PS.

From the truck, the security troops recovered cough syrup containing codeine phosphate 'WINCEREX' in a total of 1560 bottles which were concealed in 13 separate boxes.

The arrested driver of the truck has been identified as Maibam Premjit Singh (52).



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The security personnel have registered a case at Jiribam police station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, continuing their efforts to maintain peace and vigil across the state, security forces conducted frequent search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

Movement of 307 nos. and 182 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH-37 respectively was ensured and strict security measures were taken in all vulnerable locations. Security convoy was also provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 109 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur.