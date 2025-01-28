In a significant operation aimed at securing vulnerable areas, security forces conducted search operations in the fringe regions of Churachandpur District.

The operation, which spanned areas from Loilamkot to Nalon under Henglep Police Station, led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

Among the seized items were six Rocket-Propelled Grenades (IEDs) along with a launcher, a country-made mortar (Pompi), and a 7.62 mm sniper round.

In addition, authorities recovered a sniper magazine, several types of tear smoke shells, including short-range, CS, and normal varieties, as well as a cart with a 38 mm riot control rubber bullet.



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Security forces also discovered three IED shells, three helmets, and three bulletproof jackets with a fibre plate.

This operation is part of the ongoing efforts by security forces to ensure the safety and stability of the region.

The recovered arms and explosives, which could have posed a serious threat to the area, are being analyzed, and investigations are currently underway to identify those responsible for the illegal possession and trafficking of these materials.

The operation reflects the commitment of security forces to neutralize threats and maintain peace in the hill and valley districts.