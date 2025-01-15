Security forces in Manipur seized suspected opium from a two-wheeler at the T. Khullen Naka Checkpost in Senapati district, continuing their relentless efforts to evacuate drug menace from the state.

One person was also arrested in this connection, on January 14.

Acting on intelligence information, the security personnel intercepted the vehicle and recovered Opium, locally known as KANI worth 2.037 kg, along with a mobile handset, one Aadhaar card, one driving license and cash worth Rs 2000.

The arrested person has been identified as Ramesh Kumar (35).

Following the arrest, the personnel launched an investigation and investigation into the matter is underway.

In another development, the security troops continued their search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

They ensured movement of 213 nos. and 377 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively. Strict security measures have also been taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

Movement of 308 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 was also ensured.

A total of 106 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of the state, both in the hill and the valley. No one was detained by the police in connection with violations.