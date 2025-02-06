A 28-year-old man, Kritingamba Leishangthem, was shot in the leg by miscreants on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, around 9 pm at Game Village Road, under the jurisdiction of Lamphel Police Station.

The victim, who resides at Langol Game Village and works as a security guard at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), was immediately taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment.

Leishangthem sustained a gunshot wound to his leg in what is believed to be a targeted attack. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, but the motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.

The condition of Leishangthem is being monitored, and he is receiving medical care at RIMS. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.



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